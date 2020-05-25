ESCAPEE: Officers search for escaped Greene County inmate near Drury University

Officers are searching an area near Drury University for an escaped inmate from the Greene County Jail.

The campus issued an alert Monday evening. The alert asks anyone in the area to lock their doors and stay inside. The alert reads the description as a white man in a green jumpsuit. It also states officers arrested another inmate in the jailbreak.

KY3's Nikki Ogle reports several police officers in the area surrounding the Drury University campus.

We are awaiting word from Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott about the identity of the inmate. Stay tuned as we get more information.