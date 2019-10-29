Officials warn general public to be aware of approaching REAL ID deadline

Imagine this nightmare scenario.

You have non-refundable tickets to fly and see family members for Thanksgiving or Christmas next year and when you show up to the airport you are turned away because you don't have proper ID required by federal law.

You lose the money you spent on the tickets, you miss seeing your family over the holidays and you are angry about why you didn't know about the new rules.

It's a scene that's likely to take place millions of times starting on October 1st, 2020.

On that date residents of every U.S. state will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant drivers license or ID card accepted by the Transportation Security Administration in order to board federally regulated domestic flights.

So on Tuesday at the Springfield-Branson National Airport representatives from the Missouri Department of Revenue and the Transportation Security Administration held a press conference to try and get the word out about the need to get your REAL ID and not wait until the last minute.

So far the public is slow to react.

According to the U.S. Transportation Association 75 percent of Americans do not have a drivers license that qualifies as a REAL ID and over half of Americans don't even know they'll need one to fly starting next October.

"I was wondering what you meant by a REAL ID," said Pamela Riordan of Marshfield, who is among those 57 percent who didn't know their regular drivers licenses won't work a year from now.

REAL ID's are the latest security measure to go along with all those other changes at airports since 9/11 from limiting your liquids, gels and aerosols to having your body scanned.

"I just don't like having to take off my shoes," Pamela said.

Ruth Miller, who was on her way back to Reno, Nevada, already has her REAL ID.

"It makes it easier going through the airport," she explained.

She pointed out that getting a REAL ID was far less intrusive than TSA agents going through passengers baggage and rifling through unmentionables at the airport.

"I did switch over where I put my underwear in a plastic bag in case they search my luggage," Ruth said with a laugh. "I don't want them showing what size I wear."

Just so you know your underwear size is not required to get a REAL ID. But you will need proof of ID, your social security number, two documents proving Missouri residency and proof of any name changes.

If you've been through divorces where your name has changed you'll need documentation for each of them.

Speakers at the news conference stressed that you should do your homework before you go to the DMV so you'll know exactly what documents to bring along.

A REAL ID costs the same as a regular drivers license and are used for flying or entering federal facilities. Y

You can still use a regular license for driving and voting.

Officials also stressed that your documents used to get your REAL ID cannot be altered in any way.

"You have to make sure you have original documents," said Ken Zellers, the acting director of the Missouri Department of Revenue. "We can't take copies. So if you have a social security card and you think you'll laminate it to get it to last longer, they won't be valid."

Officials also explained that REAL ID's are an important part of the anti-terrorism effort to prevent fraud and represent an extra layer of protection to air travelers.

But why the push now? Airport and security managers say they really want to keep that scenario presented at the beginning of this story from happening even though they're predicting that they'll see plenty of unprepared and upset ticket holders next October 1st.

"We estimate upwards of one-million passengers showing up at security checkpoints without proper REAL ID which is going to be problematic," said Chuck Kirland, an assistant federal security director with the TSA.

REAL ID drivers licenses are not the only form of federally-approved ID's you can use to fly. A full list is available at tsa.gov and for more information on the REAL ID drivers licenses, you can go to dor.mo.gov.