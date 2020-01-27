Okla. man wakes up in middle of night, shoots girlfriend, believing she’s a home intruder

An Oklahoma man could face charges if police determine he recklessly discharged his gun in a nearly-deadly incident that injured his girlfriend.

Police say an Oklahoma man was fast asleep when he woke up to the sound of footsteps. He grabbed his gun and fired several shots at a shadowy figure that turned out to be his girlfriend. (Source: KFOR/Tribune/CNN)

Newly released by the Guthrie Police Department, 911 audio reveals the man who shot his girlfriend in the arm thought she was an intruder, as she returned to their apartment after smoking a cigarette.

Police say the man was fast asleep when he woke up to the sound of footsteps. He told detectives he saw the front door open and a shadowy figure come toward him. He grabbed his gun and fired several shots.

The person he shot turned out be his girlfriend, who had been sleeping by his side minutes before but decided to get up for a middle of the night cigarette.

The victim was hit several times in the arm and shoulder. Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital, and she was released within 24 hours.

"If that would’ve been six inches the other direction, we may have been talking about a whole different thing here,” said police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs.

Police say they are still investigating in order to determine if the man will be charged with discharging his firearm recklessly.

The couple told police they were on edge at the time of the incident after multiple break-in attempts over the past few weeks.

