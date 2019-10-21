Omaha School District in Arkansas first in county to get FEMA shelter

A recent tornado tore through Lead Hill School District a few months ago, just 20 miles away from Omaha, Ark.

"It really brought forth the need locally to make sure we have somewhere to keep our kids safe," said Omaha Superintendent Dr. Ryan Huff.

School facility planner Aliza Jones aids school districts in applying for FEMA grants to get safe rooms.

"Well we live in Tornado Alley. I think any school district that's built in the Midwest needs to have a tornado shelter," Jones said.

"There's several hoops you have to jump through," she added. "You have to have this mitigation plan in place. And then you have to wait for a notice of intent period. You submit those. And then you see if you get selected and get invited to apply."

With her help, Omaha got the green light with a grant for about $850,000.

"It's a $1.3 million project. So the district will have to match the remaining funds," Huff said.

Parents said they have a bit of relief knowing their children will have that added layer of protection.

"It's going to be great. They'll actually have a place to go to if there's any tragedy to happen," said Adrienne Veal, whose kids go to Omaha School District.

The superintendent said in order to put the shelter in, the old gym will have to come out.

"It's a gymnasium that we no longer really use much, and it's one that we have scheduled for demolition. So as soon as that facility comes down, then construction will begin on the new FEMA shelter," Huff said.

And not only will the 400 students who attend have a place to go, people who live in the community can use it if they need to.

"Several neighbors here who doesn't have a basement. They don't really have a shelter. So for them to be able to go right up the road, amazing," Veal said.

The superintendent said if all goes smoothly the safe room should be completed by the start of the new school year.

The school facility planner hopes the shelter can also be used as a Red Cross Shelter after a natural disaster strikes.