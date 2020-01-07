On Your Side: Buy wild bird food? You might get a check in the mail

It's the Morning Song Bird Food Litigation. It's a class action lawsuit.

If you bought this bird food between 2005 and 2008.you might get a nice after-Christmas gift.

It's part of an $85 million settlement. Court documents reveal Scotts Miracle-Gro Company sold wild bird food that was tainted with pesticides. The company denies all wrongdoing, but agreed to settle.

Customers did not have to file a claim. It's a retailer-identified refund, meaning court workers used retail records to find qualified customers.

Check amounts vary in this settlement. Just to be safe, if you get a check, ask your teller to look it over. Let it sit in the bank for awhile before you spend it.

You can no longer file a claim with this settlement.