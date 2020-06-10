On Your Side: Disabled veteran loses $1,000 in RV scam

A disabled veteran in Springfield thought he found a steal for a camper on Facebook Marketplace. Instead, someone stole $1,000 from him.

Gene Collins says it took time to save up money for a camper. It wasn't just for him.

"Got a wife. Been married 46 years. Got eight grandkids and they love to camp. They want grandpa to go down there and take them fishing," he said.

Collins was instructed to buy $1,000 in eBay gift cards. He was told the camper would be shipped to his home. It never arrived.

Crooks post bogus ads on Facebook Marketplace. They tell you the purchase is through eBay.

"If you are asked to pay in gift cards walk away. If you're seeing a deal that's way too good to be true, walk away. We are seeing a lot of those in this area right now and unfortunately it's a lot of people who are falling for this," said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

Another red flag, look at that price tag. Often scammers will price items below market value so you think you're getting the deal of a life time.

Don't take the bait.