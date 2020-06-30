On Your Side: FFO Home closes stores in Springfield

A well-known furniture chain is leaving Springfield. Perhaps you've noticed the liquidation sales. Furniture Factory Outlet or FFO Home is closing its doors in the Queen City. What about customers with warranties, credits and payments?

Jim and Pam Cook bought a media center, sofa and loveseat from FFO Home back in January. It arrived in March. They noticed the furniture didn't match.

"FFO came and picked up the loveseat. They told us we would have store credit and he would put it in our file," said Pam Cook.

Last week she was instructed to call a few numbers. She hasn't heard back. They're still making payments, about $50 a month.

"And now we are paying for a piece of furniture we don't even have," she said.

Keegan Talburt bought a bed in March and paid $64 for a five year warranty.

"The first time I laid on it two boards snapped. Just like that," he said.

He says he couldn't get answers from store workers. After two weeks of waiting for a call and sleeping on the floor, he fixed it.

"Went to Lowe's, bought some wood, had to measure it up. Worked better than what they gave me," said Talburt.

On Your Side reached out to FFO Home. Our questions went to a communications group in Buffalo, New York. We were told the three Springfield FFO Home stores are closing because of the 'COVID-19 related economic downturn'. Workers at these stores lost their jobs.

The statement goes on to say customers will receive the products they ordered.

As for customers like the Cooks' and Talburt they're supposed to contact FFO. But again, so far, they tell us they've had no luck.

And would just like their money back.

To be clear, FFO is not closing all stores. There are other stores still open in Missouri and surrounding states.

FFO Home Customer Care Line 855-896-9699. Customer support information is also available by emailing support@FFOHome.com.

Statement from FFO Home:

FFO Home has reopened stores in Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas, with more to reopen in the coming weeks. The three FFO Home stores in Springfield will not reopen as a result of the COVID-19 related economic downturn.

We are very sorry that team members at those locations will no longer be part of the FFO Home family. Many were long-tenured and lost their jobs through no fault of their own in the middle of the pandemic.

Customers of our Springfield stores have been contacted to ensure they receive the products they ordered.

FFO Home’s Customer Care Department is handling all questions regarding warranties, payments, layaways and store credits. For more information, customers should call the FFO Home Customer Care Line at 855-896-9699. Customer support information is also available by emailing support@FFOHome.com.

We are very grateful to our Springfield team members and for the support of the Springfield community.