On Your Side: File your taxes for free

Filing your taxes shouldn't be a financial hardship. You might be able to get it done for free.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to individuals who make $56,000 or less, with disability, and limited English speaking taxpayers. This basic income tax preparation is provided by IRS-certified volunteers.

To schedule an appointment call: 417-720-2000

Times and locations are listed below---

The Library Center: Mondays/4-8 p.m.

Legal Services: Tuesdays/4-8 p.m.

Missouri Career Center: Wednesdays/1-5 p.m.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church: Thursdays/4-8 p.m.

Community Partnership: Fridays/10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Midtown Library: Saturdays/9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Drury accounting students also offer free tax preparation assistance. The Drury tax service mainly deals with walk-in clients. These clinics are held at the Breech School of Business Administration building, on the northeast corner of Central Street and Drury Lane.

The clinic times are listed below---

Saturday, Feb. 8 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10 – 4 to 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17 – 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 – 4 to 9 p.m.

On top of VITA, The Tax Counseling for The Elderly (TCE) offers free tax help for all taxpayers, with an emphasis on those who are 60 years of age or older. To locate these VITA and TCE sites nearest to you, call 800-906-9887.

You can call any of these locations listed below to schedule a tax appointment---

South Side Senior Center: 417-890-1313

Northview Senior Center: 417-837-5808

Sheids Plaza: 417-862-0762

Great Southern: 417-823-8084

If you make less than $56,000, don't miss out on "Tax-a-Palooza" which is a free tax filing service that runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m on the 22 of February, 2020. Walk-in clients are accepted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and clients by appointment from noon to 4 p.m. This service will be held at the Springfield Dream Center located at 829 W Atlantic. Make sure to bring your photo ID, social security card, all income statements (W-2, 1099, social security unemployment, ect.), child care provider information, and any voided checks for direct deposit of refund.

IRS Free File: Click HERE

My Free Taxes:

Click HERE