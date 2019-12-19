On Your Side: Here's a unique gift idea

It could be a great last-minute gift for the person you just can't figure out.

This is aimed for the tweens or teens you know. Consider a CD or Certificates of Deposit, similar to a savings account, but they have better returns. Here are three reasons why these are great gifts.

It's a teaching tool. This is a good opportunity for a young person to learn about investments. In a few years, a CD can help with a big purchase. Give it time and then it can be a down payment for that first car or help with tuition, room and board. Finally, returns are pretty predictable. Unlike other types of investments, savers can count on CDs to deliver a specific yield at a specific time.

CDs are not cheap. Expect to pay a few hundred dollars ... maybe one thousand. If that's too expensive, consider the gift of stock.This can be fun too. There's a company called giveAshare. You can get a gift certificate and determine the amount. It's an elementary program designed to help kids or people who are new to investing. Remember though, if they're under 18 -- you'll have to be the guardian of those stock accounts.