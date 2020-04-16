ON YOUR SIDE: Home construction and COVID-19

Construction projects paused in some parts of the Ozarks on Thursday.

The essential industry is making sure its crews and customers stay safe.

It's called the Job Site Safety Stand Down. It encourages crews to put down their tools and take a timeout. Folks with the Home Builders Association want to make sure builders are taking extra precautions during this time.

A lot has recently changed in the home construction industry. Social distancing can cause delays.

"What's been challenging honestly is that there are so many people at home. These remodel projects are going on while they're at home. Typically they'd be gone during the day," said Charlyce Ruth with HBA of Greater Springfield.

That impacts the number of people allowed to be in a confined space.

Crews are urged to put up plastic barriers.

It's also recommended workers don't share tools. They're disinfecting a lot more these days.

Always have an open line of communication with your contractor. Document those expected delays so there's a mutual understanding of the timeline. For any COVID-19 job site safety questions, you can call your county health department or the Home Builders Association (417) 881-3711.