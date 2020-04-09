ON YOUR SIDE: How scammers try to steal your stimulus check

Your stimulus check is on the way and scam artists know that. IRS agents want you to be extremely careful. Crooks are hard at work, posing as the IRS and trying to steal that money.

"This is the time for every American to be vigilant in securing your personal information, privileged information that you have," said Tamera Cantu, IRS Special Agent with Criminal Investigation in Dallas, Texas.

She says swindlers are already sending bogus texts claiming you can get your stimulus check or economic impact payment faster.

"These criminals are trying to get you to hit a link. So that they can gather more personal information about you. It's very important you don't click on any links," said Cantu.

Scammers are calling too. They pose as an IRS agent. They'll even given you a fake badge number. They say they need your bank account info so you can get your money.

"The IRS will not text you. They will not email you. They will not call you in regards to these economic impact payments. They will not ask you for any personal info like a social security number, a bank account or any other privileged info you might have," said Cantu.

If you don't use direct deposit and expect to get a check in the mail here's how to spot a scam.

1. If you get it now, it's likely a scam. Checks won't be in mailboxes for another few weeks.

2. Check amount. If it's higher than expected, and with cents, that's a red flag.

3. Crooks typically mail fake checks with instructions on where to send the money. The IRS won't do that.