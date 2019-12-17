On Your Side: How to get the most from credit card rewards

If you're going to spend the money anyway, you might as well get the most bang for your buck. So which credit card will get you the best and most rewards?

It depends what you buy and how you want to reap your rewards.

NerdWallet just released its top picks. Here are some highlights.

It boils down to cash-back cards and travel cards. If you're a cash-back consumer and use your card mostly for groceries and gas, NerdWallet recommends Blue Cash Preferred from American Express. You get 6% cash-back.

Another top pick is Discover It Cash Back. You get 5% back on selected places that change every three months.

For the traveler, it's the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. You earn two points per $1 spent on dining and travel and one point per dollar on everything else.

Always read the fine print when choosing a credit card. There might be an annual fee and rewards might expire. Plus, there might be perks you don't know about.

For example, a Wells Fargo card offers $600 cell phone protection for damage or theft. Some credit cards offer travel insurance and extended warranties for products.

The lower your balance, the more rewards you'll get. If you have a lot of credit card debt, consider this plan of action.

"Another tip is to consider taking out a personal loan to pay your credit card debt. Having a greater variety of credit types might help your credit score. Plus, you might get a lower rate on your interest loan," said Tobie Stanger with Consumer Reports.

Here's another tip. Transfer your cash-back into a Roth IRA. That's free money and it grows.