On Your Side Investigation: Contractor pleads not guilty to altered invoices

The Ozarks contractor accused of altering invoices and stealing thousands from homeowners was in a new courtroom.

Jon Rush, with Jon Rush Construction entered a not guilty plea in Christian County.

Earlier this spring, we told you Rush was wanted and on the run, facing more than a dozen felony charges.

Shortly after our story aired, Rush was caught. Ginger Groves showed us her invoices from Rush and the original invoices from subcontractors. Things didn't add up. Christian County detectives agreed, saying there were $25,000 in over-payments.

Rush now lives out of state, but is due back in January for this case and cases in Stone County. He pleaded guilty to similar charges in Taney County.