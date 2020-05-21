On Your Side Investigation: State files lawsuit against Nixa spa

The doors suddenly closed at an Ozarks spa. Customers with gift cards might be out of luck.

On Your Side discovered that's not the only problem. State workers have filed a lawsuit – seeking to shut down the business.

Lisa Heller was a regular. For the last five years, she got her nails done at The Spa in Nixa. She has a stack of gift cards. She saved them for a rainy day. She thought she had time.

"It was kind of one of those things were it wasn’t anything foreseen," she said.

Just a few weeks ago, Elizabeth Greening’s husband bought her a $130 gift card for a manicure, pedicure and a one hour massage.

"Taking care of four other kids at home and spending my days in the NICU. I needed a break. I needed a Mommy Day," Greening said.

When the stay-at-home order was lifted, Greening said she tried multiple times to schedule a spa day.

"It would be nice, but nobody will respond to me. I contacted them on Facebook. They eventually deleted their Facebook," she said.

Now there's a sign on the door from the landlord. He filed a lawsuit in early March, against Abby Spa – the LLC. He tells us the business owes him more than $12,000. Abby Klever operated the business.

Before the landlord locked the door, On Your Side discovered state workers were trying to shut the place down. In April, The Missouri Board of Therapeutic Massage sued the business asking for injunction to close the business.

In that petition, they say last fall, an investigator discovered the massage license for the business was expired, but yet it was open. It also reads Abby Klever worked as an unlicensed massage therapist.

In January, an investigator returned, and found the business still operating without the required licenses. The Spa failed to maintain a general liability insurance and a professional liability policy.

Court records go on to say the business violated regulations and statues "designed to protect the safety and welfare of its clients and the public." Klever has not filed a response.

Customers tell On Your Side they also bought beauty products at The Spa. Christian County workers tell On Your Side that Klever did not renew her $25 merchant license in January for 2020, which is required if items are sold.

On Your Side called Klever a few times. After no response, using property records, Ashley Reynolds went to her home. No one came to the door. She left a note with her contact information. Klever hasn't called back.

Upset customers are encouraged to file complaints with the Better Business Bureau and Attorney General.