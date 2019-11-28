On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?

This story might creep you out a bit, but it should make you think. Amid the hustle and bustle when you shop this holiday season, make sure your car is not a target for thieves. On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds walked around the KY3 INC. parking lot to show you what criminals already know.

Never leave bags in sight. The best way to ward off a crook is to think like one. Cover up valuables. It goes beyond things. It can get personal. Ashley spotted names, addresses and bills.

A quick glance can tell you a lot about a person. Info you just might not want a stranger to know. Don't give swindlers a chance.

Before you go shopping, clean out your car. Put shopping bags in a locked trunk.