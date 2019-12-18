On Your Side: Is your home a target for thieves?

If you won't be home for the holidays, make sure your property is not a target for thieves. With permission from homeowners, On Your Side followed a Nixa police officer who points out what criminals already know.

Officer Brent Forgey says the best way to dodge a crook, is to think like one. It's easy for criminals to get inside your home if they can get inside your car. All they need is your garage door opener. Don't leave a car in your driveway. If you must, put your opener in a different, safe place.

"There are people in teams. We feel that are going out and just canvassing neighborhoods," said Forgey.

There are more budget-friendly options than ever before when it comes to home security systems. More than half of convicted burglars say the presence of a security system influenced their decision to target another home.

Dogs are a great deterrent too. Research from inmate surveys show if there's a loud dog, they'll move on.

Forgey recommends a smartlock because of convenience and it keep the bad guys guessing.

You know to ask a trusted person to get your mail. Don't forget the trash.

"If someone is going to your trash containers, make sure they bring them up to because if they're left out for days and days and days, someone who drives that neighborhood might see that," he said.

Keep the blinds closed. Swindlers look for electronics, jewelry, guns and cash.

Don't leave your lights on the entire time you're gone. Set those on a timer or ask someone to take care of it.

Double check all locks. Here's an idea. Consider a bike alarm on your gate.

Don't leave your grill and other valuables out.

Make sure a trusted neighbor knows you'll be gone.

You can always request law enforcement to patrol your home a few times.