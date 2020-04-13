On Your Side: Job ad scam

It's estimated one in ten people are looking for a job right now. Crooks are trying to steal from those hoping to get hired.

A woman in Camdenton almost lost $4,000. Sheryl Moore spotted a job listing for cleaning help in the Lake Leader newspaper. It pays $930 for four days a week.

She sent an email and got a response. She was hired. The crook didn't ask for her experience instead wanted to know about her banking information. Moore was told she'd be paid immediately. She'd get a $4,000 check. She'd have to pay the painter and keep the rest.

"They're cruel. Misleading. Taking advantage of our situation," Moore said.

On Your Side has warned you for years about this scam. This is just a different twist. Crooks mail you a check. Hoping you'll cash it, transfer a portion of it, all before you realize it was a bad check. Then, you're out thousands.

Remember you typically don't get paid before doing work. The paper pulled the ad. This is proof you have to be your best advocate and do research. Scammers sometimes still figure out ways to post bogus ads in reputable places.