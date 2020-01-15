On Your Side: Know these 5 tips before you book a vacation

It might seem hard to believe, but spring break is only about two months away.

Here are tips from a travel agent.

1. Check itinerary

Dena Wright with Southwest Travel says if you see a really cheap flight double check the flight itinerary.

"If you look at the timeline, it looks like you're leaving at 6 a.m. and getting there at 2 p.m. but that 2 p.m. flight doesn't get there until the next day. That might be why it's a couple hundred dollars less. It doesn't send a red flag. You have to read every line," said Wright.

2. Check port fees and taxes

Spot a low-ball price on a cruise? Check for port fees and taxes. It could break your budget.

"Cruise lines are probably the most notorious for this, showing a rate but then it does say in little words 'does not include port fees or taxes'. So once you book it, it's going to add a couple hundred dollars if not two, four, six hundred dollars extra," said Wright.

3. Consider payment plans

Now's a great to explore summer vacation options. Some companies offer payment plans.

"People think I can't afford it right now, but if they do book in the future they can make payments," said Wright.

4. View customer photos.

Look at recent customer photos on reviews. They're typically authentic and not photoshopped.

5. Consider travel insurance

If you're spending a couple thousands dollars have travel insurance. Your credit card might even cover it or offer other travel perks -- like car rental damage. Just know your options.

If you use a travel agent, see if they charge a fee, but know that most don't.

