On Your Side: Know this before you cancel your vacation

COVID-19 is likely playing a big role in your summer vacation plans. To stay or go?

Dena Wright with Southwest Travel says if you have a vacation coming up, do your homework before you cancel.

"So if they cancel now, they're going to lose their deposit. If they make their final payment and then the fight is canceled, resort is canceled, cruise is canceled then they're able to get a full refund. It's a gamble," she said.

You won't get that refund anytime soon. Expect to wait up to ninety days.

"It's not the company just holding onto their money and not giving it to them. The credit cards can only process so many refunds per day," Wright said.

If you decide to go, Wright recommends travel insurance, but also get what's called Pack N' Go. It's about $100.

"That gives them extra insurance while they're in destination which means if they get there and do get COVID and they need to be airlifted back to the United States or they have an extended period of stay where they're going to be in Europe or another country and be in a health care facility it gives them extra insurance to protect them," she said.

When it comes to that refund, Wright says don't dispute the charge on your credit card. It will only take longer. Maybe an extra thirty days to get that sorted. You might have better luck by calling your credit card company and negotiating the interest on that charge.