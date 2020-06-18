On Your Side: Last minute Father's Day gift ideas

Sunday is Father's Day.

In case you forgot or if you're procrastinating, On Your Side can help.

1. Online sales just for Dad

Order now in hopes it will arrive by Sunday. There are tech gift deals.

Same goes for tools and outdoor equipment. Most major retailers have a Father's Day deals section on their website

2. Buy a subscription service

There's one for about anything these days such as coffee, wine and razors. Word to the wise, read the terms and conditions carefully in case there's an auto renewal.

3. Buy a DNA kit

Buy a DNA kit and save about $40. These specials end Sunday.

4. Go to the zoo

Dad can get into the Dickerson Park Zoo for free on Father's Day.

You don't need to wear a mask or make a reservation.

5. Call ahead

If you're taking Dad out to dinner, call ahead and see if they offer any specials. He might be able to get a free drink, appetizer or dessert.