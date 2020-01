On Your Side confirmed Lucky's customers can now use their gift cards.

You might recall the Springfield store is in the process of closing because the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after those closing sales started, viewers told us the store would not honor gift cards.

We spent days trying to get answers. A spokesperson just told us they will now accept those cards. The company had to get court approval. Lucky's in Springfield is set to close its doors on February 12th.