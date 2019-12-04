On Your Side: Marketplace insurance Q&A

You don't have much time left to enroll for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. The deadline is December 15.

This is mandated insurance, also known as Obamacare. You have to enroll online, but there are counselors in Springfield who can help.

Alex Cobb is the Chief Resource Officer for Senior Age. He does not represent an insurance company.

Q: How many plans are there this year compared to last year? Are you seeing a big difference?

A: "This year there are three different companies that have plans on the marketplace. There are more competitors there. More options for people to consider," said Cobb.

Q: What if you're happy with your current plan?

A" "Everyone has to re-enroll. We recommend everyone comes in and goes through the re-election process. So we can update info from them. They might have had a change in household. May have had a change in income. You want to make sure all those things are accurate," said Cobb.

Q: Can people get dental and vision?

A: "They can elect dental. They can't elect vision through this. They get no assistance with dental insurance," said Cobb.

Q: Can you really afford it?

A: "They might be unfamiliar with the assistance that is available. There is assistance all the way from the poverty threshold, up to four times the poverty threshold. It's worthwhile for individuals anywhere from earning $12,000 to $60,000 ... they're likely to receive some sort of assistance through the program," said Cobb.

Make sure you're on the correct website.

www.Healthcare.gov

Click HERE

You no longer have to pay a penalty if you don't enroll.

Senior Age 417-862-0762