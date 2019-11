Black Friday is a great time to buy large appliances because many major suppliers offer zero percent interest plans.

If you're buying a big ticket item today understand the warranty.

Here are three things to know from Consumer Reports.

Federal law requires you have access to the warranty before you make a purchase. Look for these three things:

How long does the warranty last?

What does it cover?

Will the company repair, replace or give you your money back if the product breaks down?