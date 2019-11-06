On Your Side: Springfield electronic repair shop closes, customer's devices locked inside

A national electronics repair store's south Springfield location suddenly closed. Customers are in limbo. Their phones, tablets, computers and other devices are locked up inside the store.

"The frustration behind it is I have an expensive piece of equipment that I can't get back. It just feels like theft," said Mary Wood.

Wood says her iPad is behind the locked doors at UBREAKIFIX in the Brentwood South Shopping Center.

"I got a call last week that my iPad was ready so I showed up Monday to pick it up. There was two other customers out here with our faces against the glass trying to figure out what was going on," said Wood.

She dropped off the iPad about a month ago. She hasn't lost any money. "You don't pay until you pickup," she said.

The Springfield business license and registration with the Secretary of State for UBIF Tech Solutions, the LLC behind this franchise location, is active.

A few weeks ago, a default judgment was filed. UBIF Tech Solutions, owes its landlord. It's a nearly $200,000 judgment for a list of items like unpaid rent, insurance, taxes and remainder of rent.

On Your Side called the owner of that property and its attorney. We haven't heard back.

Customers who have their belongings in the store are encouraged to call the cooperate office number: 877.320.2237