On Your Side: Store return policy and warranty

It's just another reason to always read the fine print. If you bought or plan to buy a big ticket item during the holiday shopping season know exactly what you're getting. We're not talking about the features. We're talking about the warranty and return policy.

You know to keep your receipt and put the owners manual in a safe place. What if it breaks or you just don't want it? Here's the difference between a store return policy and a warranty.

"These are two very different things. Store return policies generally give you a window of time to bring the product back almost for any reason. Whether it's broken or your just not satisfied. Whereas a manufacture warranty generally lasts for a longer time but will only cover for specific instances such as defects," said Octavio Blanco with Consumer Reports.

Here's a to-do list for big ticket items.

-Register product

-Don't open box

-Know return timeline

-Bring ID

Make sure you register the product so you're notified on recalls or needed repairs. Don't open the box. If you try to take back an item and the original packaging isn't intact, there might be a restocking fee. Big merchants usually allow up to 90 days for most items to be returned, but there might shorter periods for certain goods. For items purchased online, note whether the merchant also has walk-in store locations and allows in-person returns. That way, you can avoid repacking and shipping costs. Bring your ID. Some chains use computerized return-authorization systems to detect abuse or frequency of returns.

You might be asked at checkout to buy an extended warranty. Here's what the experts at Consumer Reports have to say about that offer.

"Consumer Reports feels in most instances an extended warranty is not necessary. Plus, your credit card will often offer you additional coverage so it's good to know what perks come with a credit and whether that is part of it," said Blanco.

No need to pay for something twice if your credit card provides that service.