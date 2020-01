It looks like a Super Bowl giveaway on Facebook, but it's a scam.

It appears to be a party pack giveaway from Signal. The company is doing this, but there's a scam version. Crooks stole the photo and want you to click on a link. Don't do it.

Also -- look at bogus profile. The real company has a space between food and stores. Always be careful with store promotions. Make sure it's the real deal. Never give your credit card or personal information.