On Your Side: The safest purses to carry while you shop

You'll probably have your hands full of bags if you go out shopping on Black Friday or anytime during the holiday weekend. This makes it easier to lose focus on the most important one you'll carry. Purses make women more of a target for thieves.

Don't give crooks a chance. Make sure you carry a purse that keeps you and your belongings safe.

On Your Side recently visited Jeff Cvitak with Martial Arts USA. We brought in several purses and told him to think like a criminal. He doesn't recommend open purses. You want something that zips or closes completely.

No big or oversize bags. Someone could come up behind you, then snatch and grab. He's also not a fan of the name-brand purses when you're in crowds. It just draws attention.

"They're going to snag whatever is inside of it because they know it's going to be a jackpot for them," said Cvitak.

Clutch handbags are recommended for shopping in crowds.

"I love the small ones much better for safety because you can keep it within your grasp. You can put it inside your coat and lock your pocket up," he said.

He also recommends the crossbody bags.

"They fit over the body and you can hold it up front. Which is the best safety part," he said.

Always walk with confidence.

Shop with a buddy or a group.

If it's a long shopping day, make a few trips to the car. Put gifts in a locked trunk. Not in the back seat or anywhere visible.