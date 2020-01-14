On Your Side: What the new digital jury system means to you

Chances are it will probably happen a few times in your life. The odds of getting selected for jury duty are higher than winning the lottery.

You'll get a qualification notice in the mail. There's no longer a paper questionnaire. Go to www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror with your Juror ID. Answer a few questions and you're done.

"We have a lot more responses at this time than what we normally do with this new system. Kind of reduces your chance of getting called on an actual jury because there's more of you out there," said Amy Strahan, Taney County Circuit Clerk.

Remember, these qualification questions are basic. Like employment status, active duty and criminal history. While the qualification process is getting an upgrade. One thing will not change.

"The important thing to remember is when we send a summons for you to report to jury duty, it's still going to come in the mail," she said.

All Missouri counties are scheduled to switch to the new Show-Me Jury digital system by March 2021.

If you don't have internet access, talk to your clerk. The paper questionnaire might still be an option. The courthouse might supply a computer for potential jurors to use. Libraries are another option.