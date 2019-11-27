On Your Side: What to buy and when during the holiday weekend

It's estimated each of us will spend $1,000 this holiday shopping season. Knowing what to buy and when can really stretch your dollar farther.

Finalize your list so you can stay on budget and decide if you need to venture out Thursday evening and Black Friday morning.

Thursday evening and Black Friday deals:

You'll find the best bargains on anything with a cord. Here's the deal with TVs. Basic TVs will be on sale. Higher-end TVs or entertainment systems, you might see a better deal when the Super Bowl rolls around.

Watch out for product derivatives or knockoffs. That's when a TV is marked so low because it doesn't have all the bells and whistles. Check the model number and make sure you know exactly what you're getting.

If you want a doorbuster deal, you need to get out and wait in line.

Doorbusters are typically limited, first come -- first serve. Also, read your return policy.

"Especially during the holiday sales season it's important to understand the return policies. Because these policies tend to be different this time of year when you have seriously discounted items that are offered as doorbuster sales," said Octavio Blanco with Consumer Reports.

You won't see lower prices on appliances and kitchen items all year long. Think ahead. If you have weddings, anniversaries or birthdays in the spring, buy that blender and coffee maker now. It's also a great time to buy large appliances with a 0% interest plan from major suppliers.

Small Business Saturday deals:

Shop for unique gifts on Small Business Saturday. This could be the best day for getting handmade or one-of-a-kind items.

Cyber Monday deals:

On Cyber Monday you'll also find good deals on clothes, furniture, bedding and toys. Always use a price comparison app to make sure you're getting the best deal.

ShopSavvy

BuyVia

Shopular

Toy advice:

Historically you'll see the biggest savings on toys closer to Christmas.

Retailers need to clear stock before the holiday. However, if a toy is expected to sell out, it's always better to buy it when you can find it.