On Your Side: What to buy in January

New month, new deals. Here's what to buy in January.

1. Anything fitness

Let's start with the obvious, anything fitness. Here's some advice you might not know, the last week of January is the best time to signup for a gym membership. Companies want to reach quotas. Haggle for a free class or ask to bring a friend. Before you sign the dotted line, see if you get a free visit.

2. Buy a TV

Shop in mid-January for some of the best deals you'll see all year on TVs. Black Friday generally features cheap doorbuster models.

Pre-Super Bowl sales are usually higher quality sets.

3. Book a cruise

You'll save big if you book a cruise before spring break because it's the 'off season'. Expect 30% off or more. Hurry on this one.

4. Roses

Valentine's Day is next month. Rose prices spike around late January.

Don't pay full price. Get your order in now and your wallet will thank you.

5. Winter clothes

Expect sales later this month because retailers need to make room for spring clothes and those Easter dresses.

Monday, January 20 - National Cheese Lover's Day

Friday, January 24 - National Peanut Butter Day

Friday, January 31 - National Hot Chocolate Day