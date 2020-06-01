On Your Side: What to buy in June

There are deals to be had in the month of June. On Your Side is watching your wallet.

1. Buy summer clothes.

You usually pay full price for in-season clothes, but 2020, is not a typical year. The pandemic made clothing stores desperate for business since doors were closed for weeks. Treat yourself. You'll cash-in on buying summer trends.

2 Buy workout equipment and gear.

Warmer weather means folks are exercising outdoors. Buy mats, weights and that treadmill you've been eyeing now. You won't see prices this low until, you guessed it, New Year's. By the way, same goes for gym memberships.

3. Buy dishes and cookware.

Be a smart shopper during wedding season. If you have a soon-to-be college student moving intro a dorm or apartment, buy these items now.

4. Buy tools, paint and grill accessories.

Take advantage of Father's Day savings. You can also get a bucket bargain on paint and brushes. You'll probably have enough money left over to buy a few grill accessories too.

Here are days to remember:

June 5 is National Doughnut Day. There are freebies to be had at chain doughnut shops.

June 16 is National Fudge Day so why not buy in bulk.

June 21 is Father's Day. Many restaurants will offer Dad a discount.

