On Your Side: Where's my 2018 Missouri tax refund?

We are just a few weeks from 2020 and thousands of Missourians still have not received their 2018 tax refund.

Numbers from The Department of Revenue show more than twelve thousand Missouri taxpayers are still limbo.

"I'm supposed to get $531," said Porsha Childres. She filed in March.

"I have a lot of school debt. I had to drop out of school. Unfortunately like a lot of kids my age. I don't have $500 laying around. To me that's a big chunk of change on my school payment because it also made my credit score plummet and I couldn't get a car," she said.

"We are closer to the next tax season than we are from the previous one and people still don't have their money from the state of Missouri. This is unacceptable," said Nicole Galloway, State Auditor.

Galloway has repeatedly called out the Department of Revenue demanding answers.

"What we are hearing is basically the DOR incompetence when it comes to processing tax refunds. The excuses that we are getting from the DOR is they have a new system that has gone online to process tax refunds. But here's the deal, tax season comes at the same time every year. I don't buy these excuses," she said.

Galloway encourages anyone who has not received their money to contact the state auditor's office.

Here's the DOR link to check the status of a return.

Delayed refunds come with interest, which in turn, costs taxpayers.

On Your Side emailed DOR those quotes from Galloway. DOR has not responded.

Galloway is running for governor. On Your Side reached out to Governor Mike Parson.

A spokesperson for Parson had this to say:

"DOR works extremely hard to be as effective and efficient as possible. The numbers they have provided illustrates exactly where they are in the process of tax refunds. Governor Parson has full confidence in Director Zellers. He believes the Department will continue to improve and provide great service to the people of Missouri."

The extended due date was in October. That's a portion of the pending refunds, but we don't know how many.