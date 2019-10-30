On Your Side: Why does Jenny B. think I'm pregnant? Who is she?

A woman in Ozark got $245 in gift cards for baby clothes and accessories. They came with what looks like a hand written note from Jenny B. saying, "Congratulations!"

There's just one big problem. Amanda Cantrell is not pregnant. "Does Jenny know something I don't?" said Cantrell while laughing.

Each gift card has a website listed on the back. With Amanda's permission, Ashley Reynolds tested one. Reynolds plugged in Cantrell's gift card number. A $20 onesie (free with gift card) will cost $27 to ship. In the fine print on the back of each card it says 'card is not valid toward shipping fees'.

These gift cards are from a company called Mothers Lounge in Utah. Jenny Bosco is the founder. Mothers Lounge has an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau. Customers have complained of deceptive and misleading advertisement.

On Your Side sent a few emails to the company. We haven't heard back but Mothers Lounge told our sister station in Cincinnati, Ohio:

"The qualified recipients for this mailer have, at one point, subscribed to an opt-in list for maternity deals and coupons through a third party marketing company."

Cantrell says the Jenny B. letter actually arrived at her parents home. Her mom told her she had mail. She hasn't lived with them in years.