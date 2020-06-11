On Your Side: Where's my stimulus check?

Some viewers tell On Your Side, they still haven't received their stimulus check.

If you get plastic in your mailbox don't pitch it. It might be your economic impact payment on a debit card. This is not a scam. If you tossed your card, you need to call the IRS. 1-800-919-9835 Expect to be on hold and you might not talk to a real person.

Here are some possible reasons why you might not have your money yet.

1. IRS needs your info

If you don't file taxes, you're not claimed as a dependent and you don't receive social security, use this non-filers tool and give the IRS your info.This portal is open for a few more months.

Click HERE

2. Closed bank account.

Another reason, your direct deposit went to a closed bank account.

Your money goes back to the IRS and you should get a check or card.

This process takes a few weeks.

3. Old address.

Is your address current? If not, be sure to have your mail forwarded to you from your old address.

Finally, what if you got your payment, but the amount is wrong? Like you didn't get the $500 for a child under seventeen? You might have to wait until you file your 2020 taxes to get the credit.

You should get a letter in the mail from President Trump saying you got your money.

It might take until late summer before everyone who qualifies gets their money. Scammers know those debit cards are in the mail. They'll calling folks, posing as the IRS asking for those card numbers. Don't give out your information.