One Ozarks school utilizing curbside pick-up for school lunches

Many restaurants are switching to drive-through only service during the coronavirus outbreak. Now, an Ozarks school is following that trend.

Conway is offering a grab-and-go method for students to get meals on their extended break. The breakfast and the lunch are sacked up so that people can come to the school, where parents can pick up the meals for their kids right at the curb.

Jenni Dill packed her daughter and a bunch of other kids into a van Tuesday morning, all of them at the school to pick up meals they'd normally have at Conway schools. Dill is thankful for the meals even with school closed.

"We just want everybody to be fed, that's all," said Dill. "We just wanna make sure everyone is fed and I'm so glad the school is doing this. This is amazing."

The meals aren't exactly the same as what the kids would normally get.

"It still meets the nutritional requirement guidelines as a school lunch would," said Conway Schools Superintendent Mark Hedger.

The kids even get their after school snacks thanks to Life 360 Church.

Many people are trying to make things as normal as possible for the children.

"We feed 800 kids a day here, after school meals," said David Bull, Pastor at Life 360 Church. "And we're gonna continue through this crisis time."

"Just having that consistency, I think it's gonna help it seem, just like you said, more normal," said Dill "Just gonna seem like every day, we're just doing school at home, it's all good."

Conway has said they'll be doing this for as long as it's necessary to make sure the kids are getting their meals. Breakfast can be picked up between 7:30 and 8:30 in the morning and lunch from 10:45 am to 12:15 pm.