One dead, two seriously injured after Saturday morning crash

One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a crash in Texas county, Saturday morning.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver was traveling southbound on HWY 137, just six miles north of Willow Springs, when the vehicle crossed the center line and into the path of another car.

The southbound vehicle overturned, and both cars came to a stop off of the roadway. The crash happened around 6:15 AM.

The passenger in the northbound vehicle, Health L. Wadkins, 30, of Mountain View, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries, and were taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains to receive treatment.

A post from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G twitter account shared a photo of the two vehicles and stated that troopers were investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver.