One hurt after car rolls over on Campbell near James River Freeway

Crews helped one person on a stretcher following a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon in south Springfield.

It happened on Campbell near James River Freeway. Only one person is believed to be involved in the crash, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

Traffic is currently down to one lane southbound on Campbell. Drivers can still exit from James River onto Campbell, but are encouraged to avoid the area or find alternate routes while crews investigate the crash.

This is a developing story... We will update as more information becomes available.