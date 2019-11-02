One in custody after shooting in Monett

A Monett man is facing possible charges after police say he shot another man in the leg, Saturday afternoon.

The Monett Police Department says officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call at a trailer park in the northeast portion of the city on Lawrence 1039 just after 2:30 PM.

Officers arrived to find Billy Williams, 30, of Monett, with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The wound was non life-threatening.

According to the department, Williams told officers he was familiar with the person who shot him. Williams was treated and released.

With the assistance of Williams and witnesses, police located and apprehended Chris Pendleton, 54, of Monett.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is requested to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.