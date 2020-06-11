SLIM CHANCE TO SURVIVE: Springfield man shares how he beat COVID-19 diagnosis

One of the earliest known cases of coronavirus in Greene County is an inspiration for others.

Greg Mundis', the World Missions Director with the Assemblies of God headquarters in Springfield, story made national news and he was given a slim chance of survival.

He was first transported to Mercy hospital in Springfield on March 16, and was there until March 31. Then, a helicopter flew him to Barnes Jewish hospital in St. Louis, and from there, he was placed in a transitional hospital. He says he was on a ventilator for 34 days. Doctors told him most people who have to be on a vent for that long do not survive.

Mundis also had kidney failure, and dialysis and blood clots.

Now, he is newly home with his family in Springfield and has a mission and message in his heart.

"That's been our hearts cry that God would use this for his grand purposes. Why he spares my life and other lives are not spared-- that's really in his hands, he is a sovereign God. He chooses, he knows our paths, and what we want more than anything is to give God the glory for what he did. As I say that... I know it was an answer to prayers, but I am deeply grateful for the medical people that attended to me," Mundis said.

He says he doesn't remember much about being totally comatose for three months, other than a Bible verse imprinted on his mind from 2 Corinthians 1 about not relying on our strength during affliction, but on God to raise us from the dead. And Mundis says that's basically what he experienced.

2 Corinthians 1:8-11 New International Version (NIV)

8 We do not want you to be uninformed, brothers and sisters,[a] about the troubles we experienced in the province of Asia. We were under great pressure, far beyond our ability to endure, so that we despaired of life itself. 9 Indeed, we felt we had received the sentence of death. But this happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead. 10 He has delivered us from such a deadly peril, and he will deliver us again. On him we have set our hope that he will continue to deliver us, 11 as you help us by your prayers. Then many will give thanks on our behalf for the gracious favor granted us in answer to the prayers of many.

"Just the emotional strain of being sedated for so long and on the vent for so long, to come back and realize that you are not dangerous anymore... I tested negative twice which is the standard. And just the grace of God that carried Sandie, that carried my family and that carried me in those months where, especially during when I was ventilated, and the spirit of God never left me, I am deeply grateful," he said.

His wife Sandie also contracted the virus. She was hospitalized for four nights, but fared much better overall.

At the world headquarters, there were four employees who got it, and two were hospitalized. There were also some locally based world missionaries who got COVID. One of them was also very serious, but everyone survived. All of them are now negative for the virus.

