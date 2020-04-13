One person injured in Springfield house fire

One person was injured in a fire at a house in west Springfield Monday night.

It broke out just after 8:30 pm in the 700 block of N. Warren Ave. That's just west of Kansas Expressway, and north of Chestnut Expressway.

Firefighters say the person inside was able to make it out safely, but was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the patient's injuries weren't known Monday night. No one else was injured.

The house was heavily damaged by the blaze, which remains under investigation.