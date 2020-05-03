One person killed by tow truck driver in north Springfield

A person was killed Saturday night around 10:30 after getting hit by a tow truck driver.

The accident happened on Highway 65 North and Chestnut Expressway in Springfield.

Springfield police tell KY3 News that a driver called for help, the tow truck responded and while on scene, there was a terrible accident, and the tow truck driver ended up running over someone.

No names have been released and officers said they could not answer any further questions until the investigation is complete.