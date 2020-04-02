One person killed in house fire in Hollister on Thursday

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Michaels Street in Hollister just before 4 p.m on Thursday.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the outside of the house. They found one victim inside the home and removed them.

The victim, two dogs and a cat did not survive. This is the first fire fatality for the district in more than two years. The cause of the fire does not appear suspicious in nature and is under investigation by the Missouri State fire Marshall’s office.

"It is not the policy of our district to release the names of the victim. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim and we ask our community to do the same," A post on Western Taney County Fire District's Facebook page said.

Further information will be released if and when it becomes available.