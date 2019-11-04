One-time death row inmate from Lawrence County, Mo. dies in prison

A convict from Lawrence County once on death row in Missouri died in prison.

Brandon Hutchison died of natural causes while serving at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. He was 44-years-old.

A jury convicted Hutchison in October 1996 in the deaths of Ronald Yates, 35, and Brian Yates, 30, both of Aurora. Authorities found the bodies on a muddy road southwest of Freistatt. Two others faced charges in the case.

Prosecutors say the brothers were killed at a New Year's Eve party inside a garage of an auto shop. Investigators say during the party, several of the guests became intoxicated, including Hutchison. Witnesses told authorities Hutchison caused a minor disturbance when he punched another guest for no apparent reason. The witnesses observed Hutchison making shooting motions with his hand towards the Yates brothers. Later in the night, the shop's owner found the two brothers shot dead.

Investigators caught up with Hutchison later in California. After trial, a judge sentenced Hutchinson to the death penalty. The state supreme court reversed the sentence to life in prison in 2011.