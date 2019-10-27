One week later: Storm damage cleanup continues near Willow Springs, Mo.

Nearly a week later and people across the Ozarks are still cleaning up after last Monday morning's powerful storms.

"It just got dead, dead quiet. Just absolutely dead quiet. Then, the wind, the noise just started to roar," Douglas Budd told KY3.

After a week, the clean up and recovery is starting to show some progress.

From loading up downed trees, to rebuilding a horse barn -- people just west of Willow Springs have been busy.

Around 2:30 Monday morning, the National Weather service says a brief tornado, with winds around 85 mph, tracked for only a tenth of a mile around the area of County Road 5790.

"It was loud. It wasn't a whistle, but you could hear the wind and the debris hitting the house," Christine Washburn recounted.

Wind literally blew rain sideways into Douglas Budd's home.

"It was coming straight in like someone had a garden hose up to you," Budd explained.

Uprooted trees crushed cars and trailers.

"We heard the tin crunching and the trees breaking and stuff. When we heard the tin crunching, I thought it was something that was fallen on or being ripped off the old trailer over here. It ended up being a big tree falling on the car," Budd said.

Along Highway 76, just a few miles west of Willow Springs, is the barn where the Hart's keep their horses. They tell me that high winds ripped the roof off of their barn and also uprooted a very large tree on the corner of their property. Cleanup will likely take the Hart's a couple of weeks.

"We didn't know it would be this bad, Robert Hart added. We've had higher winds before but we've never had this kind of damage. We knew there was some sort of rotation in that."

Thankfully no one was injured.

"If that tree would've fallen another 12 inches, that could've been my life," Budd exclaimed.

"It could've been a lot worse and we're glad it wasn't," Hart stated.