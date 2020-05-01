One year later: Wheaton business continues to deal with tornado aftermath

A family-owned business near Wheaton is still picking up the pieces from a tornado that hit one year ago this week.

"Like I said last year, we don't worry too much about sticks and stones, as long as we don't lose flesh and bones, we're all happy," Southwest Auction Service Owner Bob Hughes said.

It has been a long year, but the Hughes family still counts its blessings.

"Nobody was hurt in the tornado," Hughes said.

Southwest Auction Service is in an area that was hit hard by the April 30, 2019 storms.

"It demolished our auction facility, nine barns, and our home on the property," Hughes said.

Hughes says insurance covered less than a fifth of the more than $2 million loss.

"We spent the better part of the entire year cleaning up. We scrapped out around 50 semi-loads of scrap metal. We are still scrapping. We are still cleaning," Hughes said.

The main building of the auction business was rebuilt by early 2020. They held three auctions before being shut down again.

"March came around and they said 'Shut down everything if it has more than ten people.' It's hard to have an auction with nine people," Hughes said.

However, Hughes is determined to make sure everything is safe to get back in business when the time comes. They're taking precautions to keep the coronavirus away from the facility.

"We have plastic cough guards. We will have distancing, six feet apart, registering for buyer numbers. We just ordered in 500 masks," Hughes said.

They'll also install germicidal lighting and UVC lighting in HVAC systems to kill germs and viruses.

"The world is probably going to change a little bit and we are going to adapt and change with it," Hughes said.

The new spaces, and new features, will protect not only people, but also the pets.

"We can easily disinfect against parvoviruses, coronaviruses," Hughes said. "Everything for us is about health and safety."

Hughes admits the last 12 months haven't been easy.

"It gave me a lot of empathy and compassion for people that go through tornadoes and for people that go through house fires," Hughes said.

However, his perspective also comes with gratitude and optimism for what's to come.

"Everybody that showed up and said 'What can I do?' I remember every face, every name, every person," Hughes said. "We've been blessed. It was never mine to begin with. God looks at those who look at him."

The business was able to rebuild two of the buildings that were lost. They're set to hold their next auction on May 9.