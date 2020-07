A one-year-old has died following a crash Saturday in Camden County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a car struck a child around 9:50 a.m. when it was traveling southbound on Shawnee View Drive. MSHP says the child was in the roadway.

The child was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment, but later died from injuries.

Next of kin have been notified. Details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.