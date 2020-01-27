Why you cannot file Greene County personal property tax assessments online, yet

If you are a Greene County taxpayer, listen up. A problem at the Greene County Assessor's Office could affect you.

If you own personal property, like a car, or a business property, you're supposed to file your property tax assessment list by March 1. However, those wanting to file online will have to wait.

The Greene County Assessor's Office is in the process of getting a new system for its website. They thought it was going to be ready by the beginning of January, so they went ahead and sent out postcard reminders to the 49,000 who filed online in 2019. But the website is not ready.

If you filed your assessment on paper last year, you got a paper form in the mail, and thousands of people have already mailed those back. Right now, that is your only option. If you go to the website, you don't even have the option to file your assessment list online.

"Until it's completely ready to go as far as we can tell, we're not going to put it out there for the public to use," said Rick Kessinger, Greene County Assessor. "And I sincerely apologize for any confusion or inconvenience that the timing on the postcards have caused."

The good news is Kessinger hopes to have the website up and running by the end of this week. His office will contact you through email or social media.

If you don't want to count on that, you can request the office mail you a paper form with your previously filed properties on it. Or you can print off a blank form on the website.

