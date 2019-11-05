Opioid overdoses spike, but meth still bigger issue in Greene County

New numbers are in on how just how bad the spike of overdoses in Springfield really was last month. The city recorded 67 opioid overdoses in October, with the medical examiner seeing 12 deaths from apparent overdoses. However, not all the overdose deaths were linked to opioids, but rather more were likely caused by meth use.

MGN Image

"Meth is still by far and away our largest number of overdose deaths in Greene County," said Tom Van De Berg, medicolegal death investigator for Greene County.

Local drug enforcement agents say they know the concerns for opioid abuse are important, but meth is still a major issue here. If you go to the local morgue, meth is still a bigger killer.

Van De Berg says meth labs have basically disappeared ever since pseudoephedrine went behind the counter in 2005-2006, but users are still finding meth instead of making it.

"The meth that is coming in is purer and cheaper and just no reason for people to go to the danger and work of making it when they can buy it imported cheaper," he said. "A lot of it is from China, but a lot of it comes through Mexico and a lot of it is manufactured in Mexico."

The DEA echos that. Danielle Heil works all things Narcotics in Southwest Missouri. She says be it meth-- or opioid-- users simply don't know what they're putting in their bodies.

She says California just started seeing counterfeit pills, which means Heil thinks it's only a matter of time until they appear here, too.

"The imprints on them are perfect, the texture of the pills is perfect. So what we are running into is you've got folks that are addicted to their prescription pills that are getting a hold of something that is extremely deadly," Heil said.

The numbers for Greene County show we've had 36 meth deaths so far in 2019, 15 deaths from fentanyl and 15 from some other opioid.

