Options for disposing of storm debris in Springfield area

If you still have limbs, leaves and other debris littering you yard after Monday's fierce thunderstorm, Springfield's Environmental Services Department manages three drop-off recycling centers that accept leaves, sticks and other yardwaste. Disposal of leaves, grass clippings and small sticks is free to residents of Springfield and Greene County, but suggested honor system fees and donations are encouraged. Large brush and limb disposal is available at the Yardwaste Recycling Center and does incur a fee dependent on load size.

The city’s Yardwaste Recycling Center (YRC), located at 3790 S. Farm Road 119, is the ideal location for most yardwaste disposal. The YRC accepts cut grass and leaves, as well as brush and limbs up to 4-feet-long and 6 inches in diameter. The YRC is the only location where residential brush in pickup loads and larger is accepted. Large brush and limb disposal incurs a fee dependent on load size. Fees for an average car or pickup load or trailer under 8 feet are $8. The YRC processes the grass clippings and leaves into compost and also grinds woody materials for landscaping mulch. These products are available for sale at the center.

The city also accepts limited amounts of brush and yardwaste at the Franklin Avenue Recycling Center, 731 N. Franklin, and at the Lone Pine Recycling Center, 3020 S. Lone Pine. The centers accept small sticks, cut grass and leaves at a limit of 10 bags. Bundles of brush must be no more than 18 inches in diameter with branches less than two inches in diameter, cut no longer than four feet in length. Loads above the size and quantity limits will be referred to the YRC.

The yardwaste and recycling centers operate from 8 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

As a reminder, City ordinance prohibits placing yard waste in streets, storm drains, ditches, waterways or other drainage areas. Placing yard waste in streets or drainage areas can cause flooding and waterway pollution.