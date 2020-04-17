Order Up: University of Missouri-Extension's new online tool benefits local farmers

Produce farmers rely heavily on the person to person contact, people want to inspect their food before they buy it.

"Our whole business model is built around face to face relationships and connections with our customers," said Curtis Millsap from Millsap Farms.

Now that restaurants, who normally would purchase locally-grown food, and farmers markets are drive-thru, farmers are putting a greater shift on online orders.

Millsap is proud of his crop this year and has seen a boom in online ordering.

"Now we're doing 130 orders a week,” Millsap said.

Lorin Fahrmeier with the University of Missouri Extension, and her husband, are farmers themselves. Fahrmeier launched a new tool this week for farmers to get the word out about their products.

"Anything that is a local-based business can self populate and add their listening directly onto the map,” Fahrmeier said.

MOFoodFinder.org is an online directory where consumers can type in their zip code and find local food providers.

"They're not going to provide food to the customers that they're not going to consume themselves,” Fahrmeier said.

It is not just for farmers, local markets and meat providers can list their businesses as well.

You can view information on curbside, pickup, or deliver food options. Farmers can also list if they accept cash, card, or even SNAP benefits. To order the food, simply contact the business with the information provided.

So far, more than 60 local food providers are listed. Fahrmeier is hoping more businesses jump on board and list their services.

It only takes about five minutes to list your business.

All you need is your business name, address, and links to a Facebook page or website. You can select how the food is received, whether it is by curbside, delivery, or pickup. You can also select your preferred payment method.

Your business will instantly appear on the map.

To view local food providers and to list your business, go to https://mofoodfinder.org/

There are several other online listings for local farmers.

Local Harvest is a site where you can shop local farms, and buy a subscription for farmer’s products: https://www.localharvest.org/springfield-mo

Harvie Farm is another online listening site: https://www.harvie.farm/

Barn to Door: www.barn2door.com

The farmer's markets in Springfield now offer drive-thru services. You can order food online and pick it up at the market, or shop through the car window.

Farmers Market: https://www.community-foodworks.org/springfield